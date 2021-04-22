Spring Waves Goodbye.... Topsy-Turvy Forecast

TONIGHT - Happy Earth Day! Breezy with increasing clouds from the south this evening. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 pm due to the wind and the dry vegetation. Please avoid burning and any activities that can start a fire with our dry fuels. Evening showers will push through our southern valley counties this evening, and spread into southern Minnesota.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: BACK TO COLD FRIDAY! A cold front will be passing through, and behind it we will see a brisk wind out of the north, some snow moving from Canada into the Valley by evening. Temperatures will be falling north to steady south in the 30s to near 40! A few flurries/light snow showers linger into Saturday morning. Do not expect significant snowfall or rainfall amounts from this event. A few hundredths of measurable moisture at best. High pressure then slides in - keeping our temperatures only in the 40s - but bringing us sunshine for the afternoon.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: More changes are in the forecast starting on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and the wind will increase out of the south. There is a chance for some scattered mixed precipitation as well. Temperatures remain sub-par with cool highs in the 40s. Monday, there is an increased chance of rain or even a little thunder, along with more wind, ahead of a warm front. Temperatures will be near 60 on Monday before falling back into the 50s on Tuesday. Rainy and windy conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday as well. More meaninful rainfall will be possible Sunday through Tuesday for a few areas, but not all. A few tenths possible for many.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, wind, and the chance of rain/mix lingers into Wednesday. It will also be cooler with highs only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: SPRING BACK! Temperatures rebound into the near 60 range for many with sunshine and light wind.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers mainly south of Fargo. Temperatures slip to the upper 30s by morning.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of light mixed showers in morning and some light snow late day. Low: 39. High: 40.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning flakes, then turning sunny. Low: 26. High: 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of mixed showers. Low: 31. High: 44.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain. Low: 46. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain. Low: 42. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of rain/mix. Low: 39. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mostly awesome. Low: 38. High: 63.