RedHawks remove ‘interim’ tag, name Coste manager

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have their man. Officially naming Chris Coste the fourth manager in club history, removing his interim tag he carried through last year’s truncated season. A world series champion and a local product himself, Coste obviously has the resume but maybe even more importantly, he has the heart.

“It just makes sense that I’m now where I’m at,” Chris Coste Wednesday. “In fact I probably joked about it 25 years ago to Doug Simunic that I was going to have his job one day.”

25 years since his first season in a RedHawks uniform, Coste has done just that. Named just the fourth manager in the club’s history, he’s filling the shoes of his former manager.

“The RedHawks mean a lot to me and who their manager is is going to be really important. I mean think about the shoes of Doug Simunic, I asked him today and he wears size 14. Not easy to fill right? He did some amazing things.”

Chris Coste has done plenty of amazing things in his own right. A Fargo South product he played his college baseball at Concordia before four seasons with the RedHawks. He’d earn a chance to move into affiliated ball in 2000 before making his Major League debut in 2006 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Winning a World Series in 2008.

He returned to the area in 2014 to take the head coaching job at his Alma mater and found out last year, he can manage both the Cobbers and the RedHawks and do them both, well.

“It made me realize it was something I really did enjoy. I was pretty good at it but more importantly it made us all realize that between the RedHawks and Concordia, it’s feasible to do both because I have so much help on both sides of it to make sure I can continue to do both situations very well.”

Having walked in these players shoes, having made it to the majors, having made it from right here at Newman Outdoor Field, Coste provides a unique perspective when recruiting players to Fargo.

“These guys are trying to make the Major Leagues, the odds are against them, but they were against some of us other guys too that kind of defied it. That’s one of the things I do appreciate about the players that we do get, is they’re a lot like me. They’re willing to fight for what they want and nothing is going to get in their way.”

But no matter how far he got from Fargo, Coste says he always kept an eye on the RedHawks.

“For me, even when I was in the Major Leagues I would keep track and I would look at attendance numbers oddly enough. I wanted to make sure it was well supported so I want to make sure we continue to get to that. You know as an original RedHawk I want to see 4,000 people in the seats. Winning will help with that but also the promotional side of that, my goal isn’t to just win. That’s the main one but to win in the seats as well.”

Coste and the RedHawks begin the 2021 season on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot at Cleburne Station on May 18th and then return for the home opener against the Chicago Dogs with the first pitch set for 7:02 p.m. May 25th at Newman Outdoor Field.

This year also marks the RedHawks 25th anniversary. Single game and season tickets, along with flex packs are on sale now. The 2021 schedule and list of promotions are available at fmredhawks.com

