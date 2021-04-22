Advertisement

Police pull over car and learn of stabbing incident

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji police officers learned that someone was stabbed after pulling a car over for speeding.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a car that was speeding near the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue. The driver said they witnessed a stabbing in the 100 block of 3rd Street Northwest and were driving the victim to the hospital. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Donald Pepworth.

Officers found a man in the 100 block of 3rd Street Northwest who appeared to have been assaulted. He was identified as 24-year-old Chase Carrigan. He said that he was attacked and a portable speaker was stolen from him by Pepworth. He admitted to stabbing Pepworth for trying to steal his speaker.

Carrigan denied medical attention, while Pepworth was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Charges have been referred to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for Assault and Robbery. Bemidji Police Detectives continue to work with witnesses and property owners to identify any further information in this case, anyone with additional information should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218)-333-9111.

