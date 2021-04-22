Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Detroit Lakes School District will renew contracts for 14 teachers for the upcoming year.

“It’s unfortunate, but I imagine COVID has a lot to do with it,” said Nick Omber, a parent with two students in the Detroit Lakes School District. “It’s a trickle-down effect. It affects everyone. It’s unfortunate.”

The decision was made during Monday’s school board meeting.

According to Superintendent Mark Jenson, declining enrollment played a part in the decision.

Currently, the district is down 250 students this year, which roughly amounts to a loss of 1.5 million in funding.

One parent says the loss of students is a big deal.

“I think it’s huge. @e recently passed a referendum hoping a lot of kids would come through,” said Omberg.

Superintendent Jenson said the pandemic may have contributed to the reduction in student enrollment as many parents have turned to online classes or homeschooling.

Also, some of the teacher contracts are not being renewed because of licensing. Jenson said some teachers have licenses that require the district to not renew, but rather post the position and rehire them the following year.

Of the staff being cut, four are special education teachers.

Omberg, the father of a seventh-grader and a sophomore in the district, said losing any type of teacher is unfortunate.

“I think it’s a big deal no matter what kind of teacher you cut. I think it’s important the kids get the support that they need. It’s unfortunate COVID affects everything these days.”

