Advertisement

North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill

(KFYR)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Senate and House have both overridden Governor Doug Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill.

The Senate voted 32 to 15 to override the Governor’s veto Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, the House brought the bill back to life as they voted in favor of the anti-mask mandate bill.

The bill restricts statewide elected officials like the governor and the state health officer from mandating masks.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Derek Chauvin taken before being booked into a MN prison.
Derek Chauvin taken to Stillwater prison
City of Moorhead Spring Auction
Bidding open for City of Moorhead online auction
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
Fargo law enforcement responded to a call of a suicidal male on I-94.
Fargo law enforcement respond to suicidal male on I-94

Latest News

6:00PM News April 22 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 4
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 4
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 3
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 3
News - Clinics, treatments for COVID-19 long haulers to be offered soon in the valley
News - Clinics, treatments for COVID-19 long haulers to be offered soon in the valley
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 2
6:00PM News April 22 - Part 2