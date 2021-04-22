North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Senate and House have both overridden Governor Doug Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill.

The Senate voted 32 to 15 to override the Governor’s veto Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, the House brought the bill back to life as they voted in favor of the anti-mask mandate bill.

The bill restricts statewide elected officials like the governor and the state health officer from mandating masks.

