ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bill to restrict transgender athletes is back.

The North Dakota House of Representatives overturned the governor’s veto with a 68 - 25 vote.

The Senate is expected to vote on the veto this evening.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed the legislation Wednesday night and said the bill would cause “unforeseen consequences.”

In order to override the veto, both chambers must pass the bill again with a two-thirds majority.

Before the veto, House members passed the bill twice with that majority.

But now it goes back to the Senate where the bill never received a two-thirds majority the two times they passed it. In fact, the bill lost the support of five senators the second time around.

