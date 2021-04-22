Advertisement

ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight

Transgender Sports Bill
Transgender Sports Bill(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bill to restrict transgender athletes is back.

The North Dakota House of Representatives overturned the governor’s veto with a 68 - 25 vote.

The Senate is expected to vote on the veto this evening.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed the legislation Wednesday night and said the bill would cause “unforeseen consequences.”

In order to override the veto, both chambers must pass the bill again with a two-thirds majority.

Before the veto, House members passed the bill twice with that majority.

But now it goes back to the Senate where the bill never received a two-thirds majority the two times they passed it. In fact, the bill lost the support of five senators the second time around.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Derek Chauvin taken before being booked into a MN prison.
Derek Chauvin taken to Stillwater prison
City of Moorhead Spring Auction
Bidding open for City of Moorhead online auction
Fargo law enforcement responded to a call of a suicidal male on I-94.
Fargo law enforcement respond to suicidal male on I-94
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Police pull over car and learn of stabbing incident
Mr. Food - Roasted Sweet Onions - April 22
Mr. Food - Roasted Sweet Onions - April 22
Noon Weather - April 22
Noon Weather - April 22