Mobile vaccination units hitting the road in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mobile units are hitting the road this week to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people in communities throughout Minnesota.

The buses will distribute vaccines to vulnerable and underserved communities, and provide vaccines at more convenient locations.

“Equity is a core value of Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy, and every single Minnesotan deserves safe and equitable access to the vaccine. Making the COVID-19 vaccine available to as many people as possible is essential to ending the pandemic,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Our mobile vaccination units are ready to roll and will bring life-saving vaccine directly to communities that need them the most.”

Two of the mobile units are offering clinics this week, and six buses will be traveling throughout Minnesota by the summer. Each bus can vaccinate up to 150 people per day.

Where the buses travel is determined using demographic data, vaccination data, and testing data; as well as input from community partners, local public health and Department of Health equity leadership.

“The mobile vaccination units are another example of the targeted strategies we’re using to better serve communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including Black, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander, and Native communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “These partnerships with community organizations help us make sure we are reaching people with the greatest need and providing vaccination opportunities that not only remove barriers but offer vaccines in a trusted and convenient location.”

Clay County Public Health officials tell Valley News Live they have already requested to have a bus come. They will let the public know if and when that happens.

The mobile vaccination units are a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Metro Transit, the Metropolitan Council, and Minnesota Department of Transportation.

More than 700 volunteers from Blue Cross will staff the buses and provide on-site support for vaccination events taking place throughout the summer.

Additional ways Minnesotans can get their shot:

Register for the Vaccine Connector to get invited to make an appointment at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program locations and connect to other vaccine opportunities near them.

Minnesotans living in certain zip codes with high Social Vulnerability Index scores will be eligible to receive a vaccine at the new FEMA vaccination site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations map to find vaccine providers near them.

Contact their primary health care provider or use the CDC’s VaccineFinder

Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

