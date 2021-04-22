Advertisement

Local high schooler awarded Becki Palmer scholarship from ND Farm Bureau

Bryce Grabanski during a Zoom interview with KVLY.
Bryce Grabanski during a Zoom interview with KVLY.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo’s own Bryce Grabanski received an award from the North Dakota Farm Bureau, the Becki Palmer Scholarship.

The senior from Hilcrest Lutheran Academy now joins his sister in receiving this award and he also comes from a family of farmers, from his parents all the way to his grandparents.

“As I was two, three, four-years-old I would be sent out to my grandparents’ house and I would be running around the farm, you know following Grandpa when he is in the tractor and other stuff like that.” said Grabanski.

The scholarship was named after Becki Palmer who died in 2006 after battling cancer. Her impact on the farming community continues to march on through the farm bureau and the financial help it gives to high school seniors. Director of Organizational Development Joey Bailey says the future is in the students.

”I mean they are the future of our industry so it’s extremely important to help them get their education so that they can get back out in the field and work in agriculture.” said Bailey.

Grabanski says that he plans to attend North Dakota State University for agricultural economics.

