Advertisement

Jamestown Amusement Park approved by ND House

Jamestown Amusement Park approved
Jamestown Amusement Park approved(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the legislature gets close to wrapping up, lawmakers are inserting late additions to bills in the hopes of getting them approved.

The state’s Commerce Department budget is a standard bill that comes up every session.

In addition to Commerce’s initiatives, House members approved a $5 million grant to help construct an amusement park in Jamestown.

While some lawmakers saw this as an attempt to add unpopular projects to the bill, supporters said the money is an investment in local communities.

“We fund these programs all the time every year. We fund them for ag. We fund them for energy. God knows we’re doing it for coal, and rightfully so. These people want it. These businesses want this stuff. It works. There’s a reason we do these every session,” Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, said.

Lawmakers said the grant has safeguards the amusement park must meet in order to qualify for the funds, including raising $5 million of their own.

The bill passed 58 – 35 and now returns to the Senate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Derek Chauvin taken before being booked into a MN prison.
Derek Chauvin taken to Stillwater prison
City of Moorhead Spring Auction
Bidding open for City of Moorhead online auction
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
Fargo law enforcement responded to a call of a suicidal male on I-94.
Fargo law enforcement respond to suicidal male on I-94

Latest News

5:00PM News April 22- Part 1
5:00PM News April 22- Part 1
5:00PM Weather April 22
5:00PM Weather April 22
BlackHawk
BlackHawk coming to West Fargo, tickets go on sale Friday
4PM News April 22 - Part 4
4PM News April 22 - Part 4