House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill

(KKCO)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed the anti-mask mandate bill Wednesday night.

But that doesn’t mean the bill is dead, as it found new life in the House.

Although the governor has the power to veto bills, the legislature has the ability to overturn his vetoes.

And the first step in that process took place in the House Thursday afternoon, as they voted in favor of the anti-mask mandate bill.

House lawmakers said discussing the bill again felt like Deja Vu.

Many who were concerned about the bill in the beginning were drawn in by amendments that still allow cities, counties, businesses, and schools to enact mask mandates if they wish.

It’s not surprising Burgum vetoed the bill, as it restricts statewide elected officials, like the governor, and the state health officer from mandating masks.

In order for the bill to be passed as a law, it must be approved in the Senate by a two-thirds majority.

However, the last time the bill came to the Senate, it was just short of the two-thirds majority vote needed to pass it.

