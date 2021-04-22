Advertisement

Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has vetoed the controversial anti-mask mandate bill. The bill garnered a lot of attention, including a rally of an estimated 100 people on the State Capitol steps on April 5.

The bill restricts the governor’s powers during public health emergencies by not allowing a statewide elected official or the state health officer from mandating the use of face masks.

In a statement, Gov. Burgum said, “To strip future governors and their state health officers of any low-cost tool that might be used to save lives and livelihoods in a future pandemic or other emergency would be both irresponsible and an unnecessary risk to the future public health and well-being of North Dakota citizens.”

The bill, which didn’t have much support at first, gained support through its amendments which allow cities, counties, businesses, and schools to still enact mask mandates if they wish.

The bill will now head back to the both chambers where lawmakers can overturn the veto by a two-thirds majority vote. But most recent votes on the bill shows there isn’t enough support to overturn the veto.

