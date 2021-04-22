Advertisement

By Anna Johnson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amid evolving energy policies and a green stance taken by the Biden Administration, we held an Energy Round Table with North Dakota’s best. The round table featured: Kathy Neset, Owner and President of Neset Consulting Service, also Chair of the NDPC Board; Lynn Helms, Director of the ND Department of Mineral Resources; and Geoff Simon, the Executive Director of the Western Dakota Energy Association.

