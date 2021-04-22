Crews rush to fire behind home in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire behind a home in Harwood, ND.

The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 for flames behind a home on Lind Circle, just north of Harwood Elementary.

A Valley News Live viewer tells us the scene was active for about an hour as crews worked to put out the flames.

Officials are not releasing much information on the fire, but do say they’re not sure of a cause.

