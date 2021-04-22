Advertisement

Crews rush to fire behind home in Harwood

A VNL viewer sent us this photo of flames shooting up behind a home in Harwood, ND.
A VNL viewer sent us this photo of flames shooting up behind a home in Harwood, ND.(VNL viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire behind a home in Harwood, ND.

The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 for flames behind a home on Lind Circle, just north of Harwood Elementary.

A Valley News Live viewer tells us the scene was active for about an hour as crews worked to put out the flames.

Officials are not releasing much information on the fire, but do say they’re not sure of a cause.

