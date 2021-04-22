Advertisement

BlackHawk coming to West Fargo, tickets go on sale Friday

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - EPIC Events announced Thursday that BlackHawk will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. They’ll be joined by special guests Tigirlily and Green Light Night.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 23 at Ticketmaster.com.

General Admission tickets are $30.00 plus fees. All tickets are general admission standing. EPIC Events says the event will be held rain or shine and tickets are non-returnable.

For more information on the show, visit www.epiceventsnd.com.

