BlackHawk coming to West Fargo, tickets go on sale Friday
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - EPIC Events announced Thursday that BlackHawk will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. They’ll be joined by special guests Tigirlily and Green Light Night.
Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 23 at Ticketmaster.com.
General Admission tickets are $30.00 plus fees. All tickets are general admission standing. EPIC Events says the event will be held rain or shine and tickets are non-returnable.
For more information on the show, visit www.epiceventsnd.com.
