168 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in North Dakota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 168 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday

No new deaths have been reported and so the death toll in the state remains at 1,484. The daily positivity rate is at 3.13%. There are 1,151 total active cases in the state with 41 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

