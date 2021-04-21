Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to January shooting at Motel 6

Police allege 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but...
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Louisiana woman is has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for a January shooting at a south Fargo motel.

Fargo Police officers scrambled to the Motel 6 at 36th Street and 12th Avenue South around midnight on Jan. 13 after reports of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

51-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but did not hit him. Joseph was later charged with felony reckless endangerment, theft and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

To read our exclusive jailhouse interview with Joseph, click here.

Court records indicate Joseph has been sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for the 93 days she’s already served, as well as 18 months of supervised probation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

