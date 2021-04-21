Suspected drug dealer runs from police, then gets arrested

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing charges after authorities suspect him of acquiring methamphetamine to be distributed in the Crookston area.

On Tuesday, the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force learned that a suspected drug dealer was traveling from Grand Forks to Crookston. On the outskirts of Crookston, officers tried to pull the suspect over but he drove away. Officers backed off because of traffic but later found him on foot. He ran but a K9 Officer arrived on scene and the suspect surrendered.

He was identified as Eric Baldwin. The investigation is ongoing and formal charges will be filed at a later date.

