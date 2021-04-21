Advertisement

Nicest Day of the Week: THURSDAY!

Multiple shower chances over the next week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY - Clouds and showers move out just in time for Earth Day! We will see plenty of mild sunshine and temperatures finally warm back to seasonal - in the upper 50s and low 60s! Wind will pick up out of the southwest, but this is a warming breeze.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Clouds build back into the region in Friday. A cold front will be passing through, and behind it we will see a brisk wind out of the north, some mixed showers, and temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s in the afternoon. A few flurries/light snow showers linger into Saturday morning. High pressure then slides in - keeping our temperatures only in the 40s - but bringing us sunshine for the afternoon.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: More changes are in the forecast starting on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and the wind will increase out of the south. There is a chance for some scattered mixed precipitation as well. Temperatures only warm into the 40s and low 50s. Monday, there is an increased chance of rain, along with more wind, ahead of a warm front. Temperatures will be near 60 on Monday before falling back into the 50s on Tuesday. Rainy and windy conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday as well.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, wind, and the chance of rain/mix lingers into Wednesday. It will also be cooler with highs only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild! Breezy Low: 30. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of light mixed showers. Low: 37. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning flakes, then turning sunny. Low: 26. High: 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of mixed showers. Low: 31. High: 52.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain. Low: 38. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain. Low: 46. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of rain/mix. Low: 39. High: 51.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum
ND Gov. signs bill modifying ‘stand your ground’ law
Stuart Brandt, 26, Barnesville, MN
UPDATE: Barnesville Teacher and Coach on leave following arrest
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts in George Floyd death
Police lights
Male tased and arrested after assault at Fargo South High
State of MN fines restaurant $15,000 for opening during COVID shut downs

Latest News

Noon Weather - April 21
Noon Weather - April 21
10:00PM Weather April 20
10:00PM Weather April 20
6:00PM Weather April 20
Noon Weather - April 20
Noon Weather - April 20