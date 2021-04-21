Nicest Day of the Week: THURSDAY!

THURSDAY - Clouds and showers move out just in time for Earth Day! We will see plenty of mild sunshine and temperatures finally warm back to seasonal - in the upper 50s and low 60s! Wind will pick up out of the southwest, but this is a warming breeze.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Clouds build back into the region in Friday. A cold front will be passing through, and behind it we will see a brisk wind out of the north, some mixed showers, and temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s in the afternoon. A few flurries/light snow showers linger into Saturday morning. High pressure then slides in - keeping our temperatures only in the 40s - but bringing us sunshine for the afternoon.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: More changes are in the forecast starting on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and the wind will increase out of the south. There is a chance for some scattered mixed precipitation as well. Temperatures only warm into the 40s and low 50s. Monday, there is an increased chance of rain, along with more wind, ahead of a warm front. Temperatures will be near 60 on Monday before falling back into the 50s on Tuesday. Rainy and windy conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday as well.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, wind, and the chance of rain/mix lingers into Wednesday. It will also be cooler with highs only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild! Breezy Low: 30. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of light mixed showers. Low: 37. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning flakes, then turning sunny. Low: 26. High: 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of mixed showers. Low: 31. High: 52.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain. Low: 38. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain. Low: 46. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of rain/mix. Low: 39. High: 51.