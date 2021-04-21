Advertisement

Moorhead Parks and Recreation using Earth week to clean-up their community

Over 400 volunteers are keeping all of Moorhead’s parks, streets, river trails and ponds clean. Recreation Coordinator Trevor Magnuson says you want to keep the place you live and work clean.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You want to live and work in a community that is clean. This is the effort that the Moorhead Parks and Recreation is making during Earth Week.

Their goal is to have litter picked up and have every park, street, river trail and pond adopted in Moorhead. It starts by picking up trash that you see which helps to beautify the area. There are 45 park sections, 20 street sections, 10 to 15 river sections and 20 to 25 water pond areas to keep clean.

The 400 volunteers that Moorhead Parks and Recreation uses are continuing to provide cleanups at these areas. There are only a few to be adopted. This week is also being used to educate the public on why you should keep your community clean.

“A litter free community is one that people want to be a part of,” said Trevor Magnuson, Recreation Coordinator, Moorhead Parks and Recreation. “I’ve been driving through a number of cities and your first impression coming into town should be a good one. You don’t want to have bad vibe about that town and I don’t want our visitors that might be moving to town to think that’s what Moorhead is about.”

It is not too late for you to sign up. Head to moorheadparks.com if you are interested.

