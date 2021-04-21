Man accused of stabbing women in eyes sentenced to 10 years

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A local teen has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for his role in a brutal November assault in south Moorhead.

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault. However, court records show both the attempted murder and third-degree assault charges were dropped.

Court records also indicate Bellefeuille has been sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years in a St. Cloud prison, with credit for the 143 days he’s already served in jail.

Court documents say officers were called to the 1900 block of 18th Ave. S. in Moorhead just after 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 after multiple callers reported a woman had jumped off the roof of the complex.

Victim Two told officers that after a verbal argument, she and the Victim One were assaulted by Bellefeuille with a knife, screw driver and a stick. Victim Two told investigators Bellefeuille stabbed her in the side of the head with a screwdriver.

Victim One later told officers on Nov. 19 she was concerned for her girlfriend’s safety and attempted to retrieve a broken knife she had in her purse. However, Victim One says Bellefeuille immediately took it from her and cut her neck and stabbed her in the left eye.

