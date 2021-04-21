Advertisement

Half of Cass County has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to at least 50% of patients living in Cass County. This data is coming from Sanford Hospital.

Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin says that the vaccine distribution has been consistent, but he would like to see more people get vaccinated especially the younger generation. Dr. Griffin says the goal is to get between 80% to 90% of the Cass County community vaccinated.

“Vaccine supply is quite adequate now,” said Dr. Griffin. “There is no need to worry that you are taking the vaccine from somebody else that’s more needy. I think the vaccine has been used long enough. These are safe vaccines, and the better news is that they work, including against the variants.”

Dr. Griffin says that he does not know when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be used again but does state that he thinks the next round will come with a warning label for women of a younger age.

Dr. Griffin says that Sanford is ready if there appears to be another surge of the coronavirus. The hospital is noticing an uptick with cases.

