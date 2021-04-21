Advertisement

Fargo Community Reacts To Guilty Verdict In The Derek Chauvin Trial

Jury set for Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the hours after the verdict was handed down in the Derek Chauvin trial, community members were filled with emotions as they rejoiced the decision.

It was a quiet evening in the City of Fargo on Tuesday night as the streets were completely empty.

Last year was a different scene in downtown as protestors roamed the area rioting and in the process, many business were destroyed.

The return of the verdict offered a sense of relief for many in the community who were hoping for guilty.

I am actually really glad because the man who killed George Floyd is guilty and they are finally bringing justice,” said Irina Cissee.

Another community member says she predicted the outcome.

“The testimony I heard, 9 minutes, that’s excessive. The person who trained him said that was excessive force. If the person, who trained him says that excessive for, that’s guilt to me,” said Ginger Shelifoe.

