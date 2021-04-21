Fargo City and Police support guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo and the Fargo Police Department released a statement saying they support the guilty verdicts delivered through the justice system in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Members of the jury heard the overwhelming testimony offered, and arrived at an appropriate decision,” the joint statement said.

The City and Police Department add they respect people’s rights to assemble and protest, with full anticipation and confidence in peaceful and constructive expressions on these important issues.

“The City and FPD look forward to working in an inclusive manner to advance these critical conversations within our community.”

Local city and law enforcement officials continue to monitor regional and national events, and say they are ready to protect residents, businesses and infrastructure in the event of dangerous escalations against anyone in our community.

