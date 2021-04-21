Advertisement

Fargo City and Police support guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

Community members pack the Fargo City Commission meeting calling for equality on Monday, April...
Community members pack the Fargo City Commission meeting calling for equality on Monday, April 19, 2021.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo and the Fargo Police Department released a statement saying they support the guilty verdicts delivered through the justice system in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Members of the jury heard the overwhelming testimony offered, and arrived at an appropriate decision,” the joint statement said.

The City and Police Department add they respect people’s rights to assemble and protest, with full anticipation and confidence in peaceful and constructive expressions on these important issues.

“The City and FPD look forward to working in an inclusive manner to advance these critical conversations within our community.”

Local city and law enforcement officials continue to monitor regional and national events, and say they are ready to protect residents, businesses and infrastructure in the event of dangerous escalations against anyone in our community.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum
ND Gov. signs bill modifying ‘stand your ground’ law
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts in George Floyd death
Stuart Brandt, 26, Barnesville, MN
UPDATE: Barnesville Teacher and Coach on leave following arrest
Police lights
Male tased and arrested after assault at Fargo South High
State of MN fines restaurant $15,000 for opening during COVID shut downs

Latest News

Prince
Paisley Park reopens on anniversary of Prince’s death
Jury set for Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Fargo Community Reacts To Guilty Verdict In The Derek Chauvin Trial
10:00PM News April 20 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 20 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather April 20
10:00PM Weather April 20