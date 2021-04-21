Dispelled TikTok rumor has police reminding parents of social media safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many on the social media app TikTok have been up in arms this week after some users claimed a group of six men recently created a video where they encouraged others to commit sexual assaults on April 24.

However, TikTok has since stated there is no evidence of the alleged video. Valley News Live could not find any either.

The video has also sparked concerns from parents who are once again worried about the content and people their children are interacting with online.

For Grand Forks School Resource Officer Corporal Jason Kaiser, social media is the biggest issue he deals with every day.

“It is amazing how trusting these kids are with adding people that they don’t know,” Kaiser, who is currently an SRO at Grand Forks Central High School said.

From inappropriate photos, to talking to strangers, to believing whatever someone says in a viral video, Kaiser says he has seen it all.

“The level of trust is unreal with some of the people that they believe things from,” he said.

Kaiser says he hears from many parents who say they don’t feel comfortable, or feel like it’s wrong to look through their child’s devices.

“Parents have every right in the world to look through their kids phones, to monitor Snapchats, to have access to and know the kids passwords to Snapchat, know the kids passwords to TikTok and monitor those conversations,” Kaiser said.

Both Kaiser and Moorhead School Resource Officer Jordan Werk say it’s important to make sure your child’s location sharing is turned off on all apps. They say it’s also vital your child’s accounts are private, as you never know just who’s lap their TikTok video or Snapchat photo could fall into.

“They can be sharing it with online predators, or other kids that they don’t know what schools they go to, they don’t know any of that information which is very concerning for us as adults and parents. We don’t know who our kids are interacting with on the internet and what information is being shared,” Werk, who is currently an SRO at Horizon Middle School said.

Their biggest message to the students they work with every day: Think twice before you post anything on social media.

“Anything that you post on your Snapchat stories, on your TikToks, any of that can be used to find out who you are, where you go to school, where you live. So, kids just have to be smart across everything,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.