Derek Chauvin taken to Stillwater prison

Mugshot for Derek Chauvin taken before being booked into a MN prison.
Mugshot for Derek Chauvin taken before being booked into a MN prison.(MN Department of Corrections)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STILLWATER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, is now spending time in the Oak Park Heights prison in Stillwater, MN.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murdering George Floyd and using excessive force during Floyd’s arrest turned death in Minneapolis.

WCCO-TV in Minneapolis is reporting Chauvin is being held in administrative segregation for his own safety while in prison.

Chauvin is awaiting sentencing on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The maximum sentence Chauvin faces for second-degree murder is 40 years in prison, but the presumptive sentencing under MN guidelines are about 12.5 years for each charge.

