Bidding open for City of Moorhead online auction

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is auctioning off vehicles, bikes and decommissioned public works equipment.

The online auction is open now and community members can place bids until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

All items are sold as-is. Items up for auction include vehicles that were impounded or seized. You can also buy bikes and other miscellaneous items.

You can see all items and bid by clicking on this link. On-site inspections will happen from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 27.

If you buy something, you must pay for the item and remove it by scheduling an appointment for Wednesday, April 28 or Thursday, April 29. Items are located at the City of Moorhead impound lot at 2206 15th Avenue North.

Contact McLaughlin Auctioneers to schedule an appointment for payment and pick-up: 800-373-7652 or info@mclaughlinauctions.com.

