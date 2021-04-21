178 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 2 new deaths

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 178 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

Two new deaths have been reported and 1,484 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.06%. There are 1,124 total active cases in the state with 49 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

