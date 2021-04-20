T-Bone Collision Causes A Car To Crash Into A Building in Fertile

FERTILE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A two-car crash in Fertile results in one of the vehicles crashing into a building on Monday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 202 North Mill Street in Fertile.

According to deputies, a 2008 blue Toyota RAV 4 driven by 69-year-old Cheryll Reitmeier of Fertile was t-boned by a 2017 white Chevy Malibu driven by 86-year-old Eleanor Olson of Fertile.

Police say Olson was leaving a bank parking lot when she accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the break.

She then hit Reitmeier’s vehicle before driving into Vern’s Carpet on Mill Street.

Both vehicles and the building endured extensive damage.

Olson was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

