State of MN fines restaurant $15,000 for opening during COVID shut downs

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One restaurant in Minnesota now has to pay a hefty penalty to the state for opening indoor services during COVID shut downs.

A statement from the MN Attorney General’s office says St. Patrick’s Tavern & Restaurant in New Prague, MN will pay $15,000 for violating the governor’s executive orders.

The attorney general says the restaurant opened for indoor dining on multiple occasions, even though that was prohibited under executive orders from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021.

The statement also says the attorney general tried to get the bar and restaurant to stop, but they didn’t listen, resulting in a lawsuit from the state.

“It’s every Minnesotan’s responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19. I thank this business for agreeing to meet its responsibility and rejoin the vast majority of Minnesota businesses that are already doing so,” Attorney General Keith Ellison says. “My top priority has always been educating Minnesotans about their responsibility and winning voluntary compliance. Enforcement has been and will continue to be a last resort.”

New Prague is just southwest of the Twin Cities and northeast of Mankato.

