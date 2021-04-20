Ride the Matbus transit for free with one aluminum can

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Did you know that riding the public transit is good for the environment and improves the carbon footprint? Matbus is using Earth Week to show the community how they can help.

The ‘Get Your Can on the Bus’ campaign provides a free ride on a fixed route when you bring one aluminum can. The ride goes throughout Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth. The proceeds from the recycling of collected cans will be donated to the Homeward Animal Shelter.

Moorhead’s Transit Manager Lori Van Beek says one Matbus full of people removes up to 50 cars from the road. This week encourages people to ride the bus, especially after seeing fewer rides during the coronavirus pandemic. Riding public transportation instead of using a personal vehicle is one of the most effective ways for citizens to reduce their individual carbon footprints.

“Riding the bus is good for the environment,” said Van Beek. “The aluminum can is just a way to show that it is Earth Week, and you are doing two things at once. You are taking a mode of transportation which is good for the environment and the aluminum can is getting them off the road.”

The transit goes from 6:15am to 11:15pm daily. This service arrives at their stops every 30 minutes. The transit uses live tracking through Google Maps to see where the bus is moving.

If you do not have a can, adults are $1.50, elderly, disabled and youth kindergarten through 12th grade is $0.75 and college students are free with their college ID’s.

When traveling on the transit, you must wear a mask. There is enough space for social distancing. New filtration systems have been added onboard to keep air circulating and hand sanitizers are provided.

If you are interested in scheduling a ride, head to matbus.com. This will run until Saturday, April 24th.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.