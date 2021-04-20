Over a dozen Moorhead businesses are taking part in preventing catalytic converter thefts

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say Detective Nick Schultz has worked with several Moorhead businesses to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Moorhead Police posted the names and addresses of 14 businesses that will mark your catalytic converter for free while your vehicle is in their shop.

Police say marking the catalytic converters will help deter thieves from taking the converters and selling them. Police add that most scrapyards or shops will not buy converters that are marked or painted.

Here is a list of the participating businesses:

- A-1 Automotive at 2627 16th Ave S

- Do Right Auto at 1519 29 Ave S

- Fix it Forward Auto Care at 2620 2nd Ave N

- Halland Auto at 1 920 2nd Ave N

- Johnson’s Auto Repair at 123 11 St N

- Larry’s Auto Body at 128 16th St N

- Matt’s Automotive at 1234 1st Ave N

- Matt’s Automotive at 2911 16th St S

- Mike’s Auto Service at 2010 5th Ave N

- Muffler Man at 1335 Center Ave

- Muscatell Subaru at 2911 11th St S

- Ray’s Certified Auto Repair at 1313 Main Ave

- Relaxation Auto at 1702 Main Ave

- Tire’s Plus at 3001 S Frontage Road

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.