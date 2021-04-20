No More To-Go Liquor in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alcoholic beverages to-go are no longer allowed in the City of Fargo. The City Commission voted 3-2 Monday evening to end the temporary policy that was in place due to the pandemic, allowing the retail sale, curbside pickup or delivery of alcoholic beverages when sold in conjunction with a meal.

The City Commission also voted 4-1 to continue the allowance of emergency procurement policies for purchases directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A series of other moratoriums and temporary policies were put in place during the state of emergency in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic. These temporary moratoriums and policies directly related to emergency declaration include:

· A moratorium allowing up to six (6) chickens (rather than the four (4) allowed by regular City policy) to be raised on properties within the City of Fargo.

o This moratorium expired on September 30, 2020.

· A resolution to temporarily allow 15-minute parking zones for takeout orders for restaurants located in the Central Business District.

o This resolution expired on March 31, 2021.

· A moratorium to allow an applicant to receive up to five permits for outdoor sound amplifying equipment per 30 days.

o This moratorium is set to expire on September 30, 2021.

· An ordinance creating a quarantine and isolation emergency shelter in the former Fargo Police Headquarters.

o This policy is set to expire on December 31, 2021.

· A resolution to enact a permanent boulevard garden program.

o The City Commission authorized the City Attorney’s Office to draft an ordinance establishing a permanent program.

The emergency declaration was originally issued on March 16, 2020 and was unanimously extended by the Fargo City Commission on Monday, April 6, 2020.

