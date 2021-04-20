Advertisement

Moorhead business reopens after having to shutdown because of COVID-19

Published: Apr. 20, 2021
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Reese & Riley’s Olive Oil and Bistro Bar posted to their Facebook page Tuesday morning the announcement that they have secured and signed a new lease in their previous space at 935 37th Ave. South in Moorhead.

In November of 2020, owner Christine Conrad said Reese & Riley’s will need to close because of Governor Walz’s orders for state shut downs. “It’s definitely a time that has made everyone, and especially small business owners like myself, re-evaluate how we do business and come up with creative ways to be successful. I have tired many different ideas in an effort to stay afloat and navigate through these difficult and unpredictable times to hopefully make it through but I have been faced with the reality that things are not going back to “normal” for a long time and that it’s not a fun world we are living in right now.,” Conrad said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Conrad said the store will reopen in the next month or two after doing some updates.

