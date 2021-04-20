Advertisement

Grand Forks fire leaves 10K in damages to State Mill

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A piece of machinery at a mill in Grand Forks started on fire, leaving $10,000 in damages at the plant.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says they were called to the State Mill in the 1800 block of Mill Rd. around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

When crews arrived, they learned a sprinkler system in the building went off and contained the fire the single piece of equipment.

Firefighters believe the fire started because of a mechanical failure.

No one was injured by the flames.

