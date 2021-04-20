Advertisement

Fire officials: Smoke alarms credited with saving 3 lives in Bemidji house fire

File photo of Bemidji Fire Dept. truck
File photo of Bemidji Fire Dept. truck(Bemidji, MN Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Fire Department says a smoke alarm it installed in a home last year, saved three lives from a house fire.

The fire department says it was called to the southeast side of the city just after midnight on Sunday, April 18 for reports of a mobile home fire.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the back of the home and worked to put it out for three hours.

One person was taken to the hospital with a burn injury and two other people were able to escape safely. The home has major damage and at this time, fire officials believe the fire was accidental.

The department is using this as an example of the importance of installing smoke alarms and making sure the batteries work.

The smoke detector was installed in 2019 by the Bemidji Fire Department during the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.” Campaign. This annual event is a partnership with the Red Cross in which smoke detectors are installed in homes at no cost.

