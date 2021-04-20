Cue the music: Baby Shark LIVE! is coming to Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The song gets stuck in your head, but your kids LOVE it!

Baby Shark LIVE! is coming Scheels Arena on June 11th at 6pm. It is a Friday night.

The show producers say they will take your family on an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs.

They say Baby Shark Live! is a state-of-the-art enchanting kid spectacular.

Some of the hit songs your family will dance to include Baby Shark, Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On the Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 23rd at 10am.

