Advertisement

Cue the music: Baby Shark LIVE! is coming to Scheels Arena

(WDBJ)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The song gets stuck in your head, but your kids LOVE it!

Baby Shark LIVE! is coming Scheels Arena on June 11th at 6pm. It is a Friday night.

The show producers say they will take your family on an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs.

They say Baby Shark Live! is a state-of-the-art enchanting kid spectacular.

Some of the hit songs your family will dance to include Baby Shark, Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On the Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 23rd at 10am.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Booking
Barnesville Head Wrestling Coach and Teacher arrested on domestic assault charges
Statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.
Black paint cleaned off of Jesus statue in downtown Fargo
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust
Students from Moorhead High School staged a walkout to protest the death of Daunte Wright and...
Moorhead High students stage walkout to protest racial injustice
No More To-Go Liquor in Fargo
No More To-Go Liquor in Fargo

Latest News

Jason O'Neal
Fargo man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in stabbing case
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND Gov. signs bill modifying ‘stand your ground’ law
State of MN fines restaurant $15,000 for opening during COVID shut downs
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Crews on scene of a fire in north Fargo