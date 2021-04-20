Advertisement

Crews on scene of a fire in north Fargo

Fargo Fire Department Badge
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is on scene of a fire reported on the city’s north side.

The call came in around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to 409 1st Avenue North. The first crews arriving on scene reported smoke coming from the basement.

They are setting up a staging area by the nearest fire hydrant, so you may want to avoid the area so emergency crews can work.

Valley News Live will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

