Crews on scene of a fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is on scene of a fire reported on the city’s north side.

The call came in around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to 409 1st Avenue North. The first crews arriving on scene reported smoke coming from the basement.

They are setting up a staging area by the nearest fire hydrant, so you may want to avoid the area so emergency crews can work.

