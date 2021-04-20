Activists Rally Inside And Outside Fargo City Hall Hoping For Accountability From City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of activists banded together inside and outside Fargo City Hall, on Monday, hoping to hold the city commission accountable for the part they play in creating an equal community.

“It’s basically to call on our city to focus more on marginalized communities, making sure our voices are heard and making sure they are demanding accountability,” said Wess Philome, the rally organizer.

The outcry for accountability was also strongly displayed during Monday’s City Commission meeting.

“I need them to let us see that they care about who we are as a people,” said Faith Dixon, a Black Lives Matter activist.

The chamber room was packed wall to wall of people wanting to voice their need for equality including asking to have possible bias within the Fargo Police Department be evaluated.

Standing up for the cause was not just for all races but for sexual orientation.

The bravery of people sharing their concerns did not go unnoticed by some on the city commission.

“I’m so proud of you, said Commissioner John Strand as he applauded the group of activists.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says opportunities for public input help form a better community.

“The overwhelming message I would take out of it is, people want to build an embracing, loving community,” he said. “We want to get rid of hate and we want to learn how to work together.”

Working together may mean having further difficult discussions on issues impacting minorities and the LGBTQ community.

Many of the people attending the Commission meeting say they will continue taking a stand until they see change.

Mayor Mahoney says the Commission is already taking a look at addressing policing issues in the city including potentially creating an oversite committee.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.