243 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 3 new deaths

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 243 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

Three new deaths have been reported and 1,482 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 8.16%. There are 1,071 total active cases in the state with 40 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

