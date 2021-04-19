Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

Latest News

New Hanover County teacher dies trying to save 2 children caught in rip current
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 arrested after manhunt
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, a voter submits a ballot in an official drop...
GOP targets ballot drop boxes in Georgia, Florida, elsewhere