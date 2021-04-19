Advertisement

Woman Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Cass Lake

(Phil Anderson)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A 34-year-old woman is dead after her car crashed into a tree on 140th street near Cass Lake.

Authorities say the incident happened just before midnight on Friday evening.

Police also say after striking the tree, the woman driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is still being investigated.

