West Fargo residents getting new water meters

City of West Fargo logo
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo is implementing a new smart water meter system and they’ll need residents help in making it a possibility.

The city says the new system requires new meters on homes and they will be installed free of charge.

Homeowners will need to be home when the new meter is installed and it’s expected to take about 20-40 minutes.

The city is contracting with Vanguard Utility Services and people will need to contact them to set up an appointment. You can reach them online here or call them at 701-212-4304. That phone number will take calls Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from Vanguard who install the new meters will have a photo ID badge, uniforms, and signs on their vehicles.

The city says utility rates will not increase from this project.

