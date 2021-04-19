Advertisement

Walk-ins welcome at Essentia Health vaccine clinics

vaccination file photo
vaccination file photo(Associated Press)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is making it easy to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the FM metro with walk-ins welcome at the former Gordmans building.

The hospital says it will start accepting walk-ins on Tuesday, April 20 and continue offering the shots to walk-ins every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

The exact address of the former Gordmans building is 5100 14th Ave. S.

The vaccinations are open for anyone 16 or older who is either a North Dakota resident or an out-of-state resident with primary care established with a North Dakota provider. You do not need to be an Essentia Health patient.

