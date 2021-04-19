Upcoming entrepreneur event by FMWF Chamber

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bree Langemo (Director of Entrepreneurship & Assistant Professor of Law & Entrepreneurship at Concordia College) is hosting an exciting Chamber event on Wednesday - Leading with an Entrepreneurial Mindset.

“An entrepreneurial mindset shifts our perspective in a way that exposes opportunities, ignites ambition, and fosters innovation. And, in today’s rapidly changing world, an entrepreneurial mindset is essential for both individuals and organizations to adapt and thrive.”

