Advertisement

Upcoming entrepreneur event by FMWF Chamber

Bree Langemo
Bree Langemo(Point of View)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bree Langemo (Director of Entrepreneurship & Assistant Professor of Law & Entrepreneurship at Concordia College) is hosting an exciting Chamber event on Wednesday - Leading with an Entrepreneurial Mindset.

“An entrepreneurial mindset shifts our perspective in a way that exposes opportunities, ignites ambition, and fosters innovation. And, in today’s rapidly changing world, an entrepreneurial mindset is essential for both individuals and organizations to adapt and thrive.”

FMWF Chamber of Commerce

CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/videos/3516425845124763

FMWF Chamber Event Page

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

Latest News

Small Town Spotlight - Perham, MN
Small Town Spotlight: Perham
MN House Democrats Pass Omnibus Transportation Bill Without Bipartisan Support
ND House Assistant Majority Leader Cited for DUI
Point of View KX4 - MONO 4-16
Point of View: Do you feel safe?