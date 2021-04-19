Advertisement

UND Football: Schuster, Weah, and Schweigert named finalists for national awards

Tommy Schuster, Otis Weah, and Head Coach Bubba Schweigert
Tommy Schuster, Otis Weah, and Head Coach Bubba Schweigert(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the UND Fighting Hawks prepare for their home playoff game against Missouri State, three members of the team have been named finalists for annual FCS awards.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster, Runningback Otis Weah, and Head Coach Bubba Schweigert were named finalists for their positions.

For Schuster, he has been nominated for the Jerry Rice award, which has been given annually to the top Freshman in the FCS.

Schuster threw for over 1,000 yards in just five games this season, the second most of all quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

He also leads the conference and ranks sixth in the nation with a .656 completion percentage.

Runningback Otis Weah was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the top offensive player in the league.

Weah led the MVFC in rushing yards per game and yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in all five games this season.

Head Coach Bubba Schweigert could also be named the FCS Coach of the Year with the Eddie Robinson Award.

Schweigert led the Fighting Hawks to a share of the MVFC championship in their very first year in the conference.

This season also saw the Fighting Hawks reach the highest ranking in the history of the team.

They reached the #2 rank in the FCS when they were undefeated earlier this season.

The Fighting Hawks host their first playoff game in the Alerus Center since 2016 when they play Missouri State on April 24th.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
Clay County Booking
Barnesville Head Wrestling Coach and Teacher arrested on domestic assault charges
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

Latest News

North Dakota Fighting Hawks football
MVFC cancels regular season finale at Youngstown State
UND goaltender Adam Scheel.
Scheel signs free agent deal with Stars
Shane Pinto named to Hobey Baker Hat Trick
Pinto officially signs with Ottawa
Shane Pinto named to Hobey Baker Hat Trick
Pinto named to Hobey Baker Hat Trick