UND Football: Schuster, Weah, and Schweigert named finalists for national awards

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the UND Fighting Hawks prepare for their home playoff game against Missouri State, three members of the team have been named finalists for annual FCS awards.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster, Runningback Otis Weah, and Head Coach Bubba Schweigert were named finalists for their positions.

For Schuster, he has been nominated for the Jerry Rice award, which has been given annually to the top Freshman in the FCS.

Schuster threw for over 1,000 yards in just five games this season, the second most of all quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

He also leads the conference and ranks sixth in the nation with a .656 completion percentage.

Runningback Otis Weah was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the top offensive player in the league.

Weah led the MVFC in rushing yards per game and yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in all five games this season.

Head Coach Bubba Schweigert could also be named the FCS Coach of the Year with the Eddie Robinson Award.

Schweigert led the Fighting Hawks to a share of the MVFC championship in their very first year in the conference.

This season also saw the Fighting Hawks reach the highest ranking in the history of the team.

They reached the #2 rank in the FCS when they were undefeated earlier this season.

The Fighting Hawks host their first playoff game in the Alerus Center since 2016 when they play Missouri State on April 24th.

