Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Monday.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials identified the man being held in the Kenosha County Jail as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers but returned and opened fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

Latest News

Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current
In closing arguments, prosecutors and the defense offering competing versions of the day George...
Jury to deliberate in Chauvin trial
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Denorver Garrett said he was protesting at Jefferson Square Park when he was punched in the...
Protester speaks on getting punched by Louisville police officer during arrest
Small Town Spotlight - Perham, MN
Small Town Spotlight: Perham