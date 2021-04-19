Advertisement

Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statue of Jesus welcoming people into St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo now has a big spot of black paint on His face.

A picture of Christ’s face covered in black paint in front of the church is circulating on social media, with hundreds of comments and even more shares, many outraged.

Valley News Live has reached out to Fargo Police for more information on this case.

Stay with VNL as we continue to investigate the vandalism.

