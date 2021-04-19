“Spirit of the Sandbagger” artwork proposed for downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Lions Club is presenting a proposal to City Commissioners on Monday to design, build and install a new piece of public art to help commemorate sandbaggers in the FM Community.

Fargo Lions Club says the art piece called the “Spirit of the Sandbagger” would honor the extraordinary effort the many individuals who sandbagged along the river to help protect the community from floodwaters. The piece of art would be installed within Riverside Gardens near 2nd St. and 1st Ave. North in downtown Fargo.

The Fargo Lions Club says they are inviting all community members to participate by donating to fund the project. Gifts can be mailed to the FM Area Foundation, 409 7th St. S, Fargo ND 58103 or made online to the Spirit of the Sandbagger through www.areafoundation.org.

