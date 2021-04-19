Advertisement

“Spirit of the Sandbagger” artwork proposed for downtown Fargo

Spirit of the Sandbagger
Spirit of the Sandbagger(Fargo Lions Club)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Lions Club is presenting a proposal to City Commissioners on Monday to design, build and install a new piece of public art to help commemorate sandbaggers in the FM Community.

Fargo Lions Club says the art piece called the “Spirit of the Sandbagger” would honor the extraordinary effort the many individuals who sandbagged along the river to help protect the community from floodwaters. The piece of art would be installed within Riverside Gardens near 2nd St. and 1st Ave. North in downtown Fargo.

The Fargo Lions Club says they are inviting all community members to participate by donating to fund the project. Gifts can be mailed to the FM Area Foundation, 409 7th St. S, Fargo ND 58103 or made online to the Spirit of the Sandbagger through www.areafoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29

Latest News

Governor Walz Press Conference
Watch Live at 5PM - Governor Tim Walz News Conference
Fargo City Commission Meeting
Watch Live at 5PM - Fargo City Commission Meeting
Clay County Booking
Barnesville Head Wrestling Coach and Teacher arrested on domestic assault charges
Small Town Spotlight - Perham, MN
Small Town Spotlight: Perham