Police getting reports of unemployment fraud

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department says it’s getting reports of people getting letters from the Minnesota Unemployment Office regarding claims filed under their social security number.

If you got this letter, you should contact the unemployment office to notify them that you did not apply for these benefits and then call the police. The police also advise to notify the credit reporting agencies to put a fraud watch on your information. For more information, click here.

