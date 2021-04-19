NDSU marksmanship club secure 2021 national championship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When you think of the NDSU Bison in Fargo, you think of the powerhouse football program. However, they are not the only team to bring in national championships for the green and gold as the marksmanship club took home the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club title on April 11.

“I mean. coming into this program, NDSU wasn’t big on the national name, showing up three years later and being a junior and winning a national championship that just, that’s crazy to think, to me.” said Tyler Linneman, a junior for the club.

The NDSU Bison won the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. (NDSU Marksmanship Club)

Out in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the Bison were led by Brandon Alexander who scored an aggregate score of 1,148 which was the top of the leaderboard. The team however were in a close race with Akron University, which came down to a single point. They found out they won while at a local Dairy Queen when Air Rifle Coach of the Year and NDSU Head Coach Mitch Godbout went and got the results.

“When our coach went in and confirmed it himself he came out and looks at all us and goes, so that’s when we knew it was real so all of us just kind of yelled.” said Amanda Hintz, a junior for the marksmanship club.

2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships:

Leaderboard Smallbore Air Rifle Agg. 1. Brandon Alexander 565 583 1148 2. Matthew Pemberton 566 579 1145 3. Michael Dziabo 562 574 1136 4. Kristen Gagne 564 571 1135 5. Amanda Hintz 555 580 1135

