Advertisement

NDSU marksmanship club secure 2021 national championship

The NDSU Bison won the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
The NDSU Bison won the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.(NDSU Marksmanship Club)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When you think of the NDSU Bison in Fargo, you think of the powerhouse football program. However, they are not the only team to bring in national championships for the green and gold as the marksmanship club took home the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club title on April 11.

“I mean. coming into this program, NDSU wasn’t big on the national name, showing up three years later and being a junior and winning a national championship that just, that’s crazy to think, to me.” said Tyler Linneman, a junior for the club.

The NDSU Bison won the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
The NDSU Bison won the 2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.(NDSU Marksmanship Club)

Out in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the Bison were led by Brandon Alexander who scored an aggregate score of 1,148 which was the top of the leaderboard. The team however were in a close race with Akron University, which came down to a single point. They found out they won while at a local Dairy Queen when Air Rifle Coach of the Year and NDSU Head Coach Mitch Godbout went and got the results.

“When our coach went in and confirmed it himself he came out and looks at all us and goes, so that’s when we knew it was real so all of us just kind of yelled.” said Amanda Hintz, a junior for the marksmanship club.

2021 Intercollegiate Rifle Club Championships:

LeaderboardSmallboreAir RifleAgg.
1. Brandon Alexander5655831148
2. Matthew Pemberton5665791145
3. Michael Dziabo5625741136
4. Kristen Gagne5645711135
5. Amanda Hintz5555801135

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption in Wisconsin
ND House Assistant Majority Leader Cited for DUI
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
FIRE AT GRAND INN HOTEL
Fargo FD Respond To A Two Alarm Fire At Grand Inn Hotel

Latest News

Woman Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Cass Lake
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Child Killed In Hit & Run Crash In Rolette County
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
Teen who died saving three kids from Clearwater River receiving national heroism award